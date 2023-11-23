The HS2 debacle

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
An economic boost, and a showcase for British engineering. Those were the goals of the UK’s second high-speed rail project, HS2. Instead, it’s become a symbol of governmental waste and bureaucracy. What does that say of the country’s future infrastructure ambitions? Guests: Nuno Gil Professor of New Infrastructure Development at the Alliance Manchester Business School Michael Byng Chartered Quantity Surveyor at MBPC Infrastructure Christian Wolmar Railway Historian, Writer and Broadcaster Scarlett Mccgwire Former Adviser to the UK’s Labour Party
November 23, 2023
