POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Four-day suspension of hostilities to allow for hostage exchange
02:39
World
Four-day suspension of hostilities to allow for hostage exchange
29 Palestinians are back with their familes and 13 Israeli citizens are home. They, along with 12 Thai nationals and one from the Phillipines are the first people to be exchanged by Hamas and Israel on the first day of a four day truce. If the pause holds, there are due to be more exchanges on Saturday, as well as additional aid arriving in Gaza. TRT World's Andy Roesgen reports.
November 25, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?