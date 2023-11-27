POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Truce in Gaza enters fourth day as dozens of hostages released
02:37
World
The truce in Gaza has entered its fourth - and final - day. The halt in fighting has seen dozens of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released - and much-needed aid to enter the besieged enclave. In some quarters, there's a growing sense of hope that it could last even longer than its planned four days - with Hamas saying it wants to extend the agreement. Yasmine El Sabawi has more.
November 27, 2023
