Truce in Gaza enters fourth day as dozens of hostages released

The truce in Gaza has entered its fourth - and final - day. The halt in fighting has seen dozens of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released - and much-needed aid to enter the besieged enclave. In some quarters, there's a growing sense of hope that it could last even longer than its planned four days - with Hamas saying it wants to extend the agreement. Yasmine El Sabawi has more.