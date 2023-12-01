World Share

How mad is Argentina’s new President?

They call him ‘The Madman’, ‘The Wig’ and as of next week - they’ll call him ‘Mr President’. The 53 year old chainsaw wielding Javier Milei is Argentina’s next leader and has been described as their version of Donald Trump. He’s a political outsider who wants to shake up the system by dollarising Argentina and scrapping the central bank. This week we speak to political consultant Juan Iramain, professor of finance Patrick Boyle, and Javier Farje, a journalist specialising in Latin America, and ask whether Milei really is mad and bad or whether his plans for Argentina could actually work.