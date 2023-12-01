POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How mad is Argentina’s new President?
26:00
World
How mad is Argentina’s new President?
They call him ‘The Madman’, ‘The Wig’ and as of next week - they’ll call him ‘Mr President’. The 53 year old chainsaw wielding Javier Milei is Argentina’s next leader and has been described as their version of Donald Trump. He’s a political outsider who wants to shake up the system by dollarising Argentina and scrapping the central bank. This week we speak to political consultant Juan Iramain, professor of finance Patrick Boyle, and Javier Farje, a journalist specialising in Latin America, and ask whether Milei really is mad and bad or whether his plans for Argentina could actually work.
December 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?