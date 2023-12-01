POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Gallery in London visitors able to see how their brains respond to art
02:17
Culture
Gallery in London visitors able to see how their brains respond to art
Art can inspire a rich variety of thoughts and emotions but those feelings have always been hard to pin-down. However, some lucky visitors at a gallery in London trialled a new technology which examines their brainwave activity as they react to works by Van Gough and Monet and then visualises what feelings the art induced back to them in real-time. Harry Kitson went to take a look.
December 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?