World Share

Renewed fighting after Qatar, US-brokered pause breaks down

Israel's assault on Gaza is back in full force... and a week-long truce that had given some relief and hope is now just a memory. There have been more than 200 strikes since Friday morning - and the Israeli military is talking about the "next stage of war". Some strikes were in the South where Israel had previously told Palestinians they'd be safe. But as negotiations go on, 184 people have been killed in Gaza in less than 24 hours. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.