01:54
World
UK signs new migration treaty with Rwanda
Britain’s Home Secretary James Cleverly flew to Rwanda on Tuesday to sign a new treaty designed to resuscitate plans to deport illegal migrants to the African country. The plan was ruled illegal by the UK Supreme Court last month over fears migrants might be sent back to their home countries. The new treaty seeks to address those concerns and will be matched by new laws to be introduced later this week in the British parliament. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
December 5, 2023
