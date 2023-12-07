POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Palestinians in Khan Younis are living in utter, deepening horror
The Israeli military says it has encircled Gaza's second largest city, Khan Younis; they believe Hamas leaders are sheltering there. Many civilians fled to Khan Younis when Israel ordered them to evacuate from the north of the Strip. People are now being pushed further south, to Rafah, on the Egyptian border. Overnight, Israeli bombs struck a house in Rafah, in which several are thought to have been killed. Claire Herriot reports.
December 7, 2023
