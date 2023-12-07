POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israel's restrictions impede West Bank olive harvest
Israel's restrictions impede West Bank olive harvest
The olive harvest season has turned into a nightmare this year in the occupied West Bank. By restricting Palestinian farmers from accessing their olives groves, Israel has cut off their essential source of income. The Tamimi family from the village of Nabi Saleh, is just one of many Palestinian families who have been unable to access their land after October 7. A surge in Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian farmers since October 7 have prevented the harvesting of thousands of olive trees near Israel’s illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.
December 7, 2023
