At least 17,100 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Oct 7

Two month's of Israel's relentless onslaught on Gaza has now killed more than 17-thousand Palestinians. In recent days it's army has targeted Khan Younis as forces push ever deeper into the southern part of the enclave where so many had fled for their safety. In the past 24 hours alone, at least 350 people have been killed there and 900 others wounded. The United Nations United Humanitarian Chief says Southern Gaza was supposed to be a 'cornerstone of a humanitarian plan that's now in tatters'. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
December 7, 2023
