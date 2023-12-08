World Share

Video shows Israeli military stripping naked Palestinians in northern Gaza

In scenes reminiscent of Nazi Germany, the Israeli military blindfolds and strips naked Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza’s Beit Lahia town, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. The Geneva-based NGO says Israeli soldiers seized remaining residents of the town of Beit Lahia. Several Palestinians, who were taking refuge in two UN-affiliated schools, were beaten severely and forced to remove all their clothes except underwear. A young man called Mohammed Al Rai told the Euro-Med Monitor team that he saw at least seven young men being shot dead by the Israeli forces in separate incidents, due to their refusal to comply with the humiliating orders of the Israeli army, the NGO says. Diaa Al-Kahlot, a journalist working for Al Araby Al Jadeed, was among those seized, according to the NGO, which says several doctors, academics, journalists, and elderly have also been seized. Several Israeli papers claimed that the footage showed Hamas suspects who had surrendered in Jabalia and other areas. Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, however, denied that there had been mass arrests of the group’s members and denounced the “abuse of unarmed civilians who have nothing to do with military operations.” TRT World could not independently verify the footage.