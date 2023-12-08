World Share

Health Ministry: Gaza death toll rises to 17,487

The United Nations is warning the ability to protect the people of Gaza is reducing fast as Israel's bombardment across the strip intensifies. The southern part of the enclave is now feeling the brunt of Israel's onslaught pushing the Palestinian death toll to at least 17,487. Israeli forces also continues to tighten its blockade of Gaza food, fuel and medical supplies are all in short supply making worse what many observers have called "the collective punishment of over two million Palestinians". TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.