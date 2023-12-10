POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye to boost olive oil export amid climate crisis shortages
Türkiye to boost olive oil export amid climate crisis shortages
Olive oil is one of the most consumed products in the World and an essential ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine. But now the biggest global producers have almost run out of local supplies, and Europe is set for more shortages after extreme weather damaged harvests for a second year. But as Asli Atbas reports from the Aegean town of Ayvalik, Türkiye is aiming to boost its exports to help solve the global challenge.
December 10, 2023
