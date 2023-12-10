World Share

Türkiye to boost olive oil export amid climate crisis shortages

Olive oil is one of the most consumed products in the World and an essential ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine. But now the biggest global producers have almost run out of local supplies, and Europe is set for more shortages after extreme weather damaged harvests for a second year. But as Asli Atbas reports from the Aegean town of Ayvalik, Türkiye is aiming to boost its exports to help solve the global challenge.