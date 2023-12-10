POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN warns half of Gaza's population is starving
UN warns half of Gaza's population is starving
The World Health Organisation says the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is out of control, as Israel's army continues to push deeper into the south of the territory. Heavy bombardment of civilian areas continues, and the death toll has now surpassed 17,700 - two thirds of whom are women and children. 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, and are unable to access aid. Agencies say food and water are running out, with no relief in sight, as Israel has pledged to continue its assault, following the US' veto of a ceasefire resolution at the security council. Shoaib Hasan reports.
December 10, 2023
