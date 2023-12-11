World Share

Global leaders seek climate agreement in Dubai at COP28

It’s crunch time at COP28. Governments, UN officials and fossil fuel executives are working to come up with a climate deal that, more of less, benefits everyone. There’s a lot on the line. Current estimates project global temperatures to rise well above the 1.5 degree Celsius limit something many hope we can still prevent, But only if an agreement in Dubai on ending fossil fuel burning is made. TRT World’s Reagan Des Vignes is at Expo City.