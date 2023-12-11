POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Global leaders seek climate agreement in Dubai at COP28
02:26
World
Global leaders seek climate agreement in Dubai at COP28
It’s crunch time at COP28. Governments, UN officials and fossil fuel executives are working to come up with a climate deal that, more of less, benefits everyone. There’s a lot on the line. Current estimates project global temperatures to rise well above the 1.5 degree Celsius limit something many hope we can still prevent, But only if an agreement in Dubai on ending fossil fuel burning is made. TRT World’s Reagan Des Vignes is at Expo City.
December 11, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?