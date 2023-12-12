POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
How radical will Argentina's new President Javier Milei's reforms prove to be?
How radical will Argentina's new President Javier Milei's reforms prove to be?
With a cautionary note that the economy is poised to deteriorate before witnessing improvement, Argentina's new President, Javier Milei, pledges to rectify the mistakes of previous governments. From advocating dollarisation to distancing the nation from China and neighbouring countries, how radical will Milei's actions prove to be? Guests: Michael Shifter Senior Fellow at Inter-American Dialogue Gimena Sanchez-Garzoli Human Rights Advocate at Washington Office on Latin America Christopher Wylde Politics and International Relations Lecturer at St Mary's University
December 12, 2023
