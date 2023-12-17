World Share

Netanyahu: Israel remains committed to achieving its objective

It appears that Israel may be returning to the negotiating table with Hamas. Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday hinted that a fresh round of mediated-talks to recover hostages are underway. Netanyahu, however, re-iterated that the miltary will press on with its operations in Gaza, despite soldiers killing three Israeli hostages, who the army confirmed had been waving a makeshift white flag. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.