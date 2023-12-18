BizTech Share

Central banks pause interest rate hikes as markets eye cuts

It's been a busy week for major central banks worldwide as they put the break on interest rate increases at their final policy meetings this year. The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England have all kept interest rates on hold while hoping to strike a balance between supporting economic growth and preventing inflation risks. The banks are preparing to start cutting borrowing costs in 2024, fueling a so-called everything rally.