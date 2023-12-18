POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Central banks pause interest rate hikes as markets eye cuts
06:35
BizTech
Central banks pause interest rate hikes as markets eye cuts
It's been a busy week for major central banks worldwide as they put the break on interest rate increases at their final policy meetings this year. The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England have all kept interest rates on hold while hoping to strike a balance between supporting economic growth and preventing inflation risks. The banks are preparing to start cutting borrowing costs in 2024, fueling a so-called everything rally.
December 18, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?