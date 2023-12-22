POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Rumi Mevlana is bringing peace, love and unity to Konya- 750 years after his death
Rumi Mevlana is bringing peace, love and unity to Konya- 750 years after his death
Muhammad Jalaluddin Rumi, also known as Mevlana, which means 'our master' in Arabic, was a Muslim intellectual and Sufi mystic poet who played a significant role in opening the doors of science and philosophy through Islam. Mevlana Rumi died on December 17, 1273. His death, which he described as a reunion with Allah, is traditionally commemorated yearly in Konya, Türkiye, with the Seb-i Arus festival. The festival gathers people from all over the world to celebrate peace, love, justice, and tolerance in remembrance of Mevlana Rumi, especially on the 750th anniversary of his death.
December 22, 2023
