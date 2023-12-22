POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can the Democratic Republic of the Congo's chaotic election bring peace?
26:30
World
Can the Democratic Republic of the Congo's chaotic election bring peace?
In the wake of the Democratic Republic of Congo's chaotic election, the prospect of peace hangs in the balance. With concerns about the legitimacy of the vote arising from various challenges at the polls, will the citizens of the DRC secure an outcome that resonates with them? And will the opposition be willing to accept it? Guests: Vava Tampa Founder of Save the Congo Phil Clark Professor of International Politics at SOAS David Otto International Defence and Terrorism Consultant
December 22, 2023
