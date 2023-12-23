POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UN fears ‘famine’ in Gaza; Israel alleges ‘no food shortage’
The Israel-Palestine conflict often sparks clashes between UN-verified reality and Israeli propaganda. This time it’s about the food crisis in besieged Gaza. During a press conference, an Israeli military official alleged that the food “reserves” in Gaza are sufficient, just a few hours after the UN published shocking figures to describe the humanitarian crisis in the tiny enclave. About 93% of the population in Gaza is facing “crisis levels of hunger” and 1 in 4 families is facing “catastrophic conditions,” according to a UN report. “I’ve been doing this for the last 20 plus years. I’ve been to Afghanistan, I’ve been to Yemen, to Syria, South Sudan, Ethiopia, northeast Nigeria,” said Arif Husain, director of research at the UN World Food Programme, calling Gaza’s an “unprecedented” crisis.
December 23, 2023
