Biden and Netanyahu didn't discuss ceasefire in Gaza during their phone call

US President Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday. According to reports, the two leaders discussed the Israeli military's campaign in Gaza but there was no mention of a ceasefire in the enclave. Joe Siracusa is an author and the Dean of Global Futures at Curtin University talks about the American Administration support for Israel in the war on Gaza