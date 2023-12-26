POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Children's rights in Gaza
Children's rights in Gaza
Israel is continuously violating the rights of children in Palestine’s Gaza with its ongoing, indiscriminate attacks, even though it is legally bound by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. The rights of children in the besieged enclave are not being respected as they are in the rest of the world, which is apparent from the fact that since October 7, out of over 18,000 fatalities in Gaza so far, more than 7,000 of them have been children.
December 26, 2023
