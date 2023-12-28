POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Moscow and Kiev deadlocked as conflict drags on into 2024
Moscow and Kiev deadlocked as conflict drags on into 2024
Ukraine's much-anticipated counter offensive launched earlier this year has failed to deliver a significant breakthrough. There are also signs that Western support for Kiev is wavering, with US and EU financial packages delayed, and a shortage of weapons on the frontline. The Russian Wagner mercenary group turned its arms against the Kremlin in June, in an uprising that appeared to threaten Vladimir Putin's government. TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood looks back at the year in Russia's war on Ukraine.
December 28, 2023
