Displaced Gazans pick through rubble after deadly Rafah strike

The Pentagon announced on Friday night that Secretary of State Antony Blinken has determined that an "emergency exists" requiring the immediate sale of shells and other equipment. His order means the deal doesn't have to be reviewed by Congress. In Doha, Qatari mediators have reportedly told Israel that Hamas has agreed to resume negotiations for the release of more hostages from Gaza, in exchange for up to a month-long truce. That's as the number killed in Gaza has now reached almost 22,000 people... with concerns growing over the health of those trying to stay alive. Leone Lakhani reports.