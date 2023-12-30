POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South Africa files a case at the ICJ accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza
South Africa files a case at the ICJ accusing Israel of genocidal acts in Gaza
South Africa has accused Tel Aviv of intentionally committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, citing violations of the Genocide Convention. Palestinian officials have criticized Israel's colonial occupation and apartheid regime, Jonathan Kuttab is an International Law Attorney and Co-founder of the Palestinian Human Rights Group Al-Haq says the ICJ has more authority to hold Israel accountable.
December 30, 2023
