Houthis say attacks to continue until Israel ends Gaza assault
01:52
World
A senior Houthi leader has told TRT World its attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea will continue if Israel does not stop its military bombardment of Gaza. The US has set up a multinational naval task force to patrol the crucial trade route. But in an exclusive interview … a member of the Houthi Supreme Council said the US is only adding more fuel to the fire. Randolph Nogel reports.
January 2, 2024
