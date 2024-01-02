What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Houthis say attacks to continue until Israel ends Gaza assault

A senior Houthi leader has told TRT World its attacks on Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea will continue if Israel does not stop its military bombardment of Gaza. The US has set up a multinational naval task force to patrol the crucial trade route. But in an exclusive interview … a member of the Houthi Supreme Council said the US is only adding more fuel to the fire. Randolph Nogel reports.