World
Concerns rise over regional conflict after Hamas member assassinated
Hamas' deputy leader has been killed in a drone strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut. Saleh al Arouri was one of six people killed in the attack. Lebanese security sources say Hamas was holding a meeting with Lebanese militant group members when their building was hit. Israel has refused to comment on the strike - but if it's found to be responsible, there are serious concerns this incident could mark the start of broader regional conflict. Melinda Nucifora has more.
January 3, 2024
