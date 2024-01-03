World Share

Dozens killed as Israel continues aerial bombardment across Gaza

Gaza’s health ministry says the death toll in the enclave has risen to at least 22,313 Palestinians since October 7th. That includes 128 people killed in the last 24 hours, with airstrikes continuing to hit targets near refugee camps and hospitals. It comes as a senior official at the UN’s humanitarian agency said the world should be outraged at what’s happening in Gaza. Irem Aksu has more.