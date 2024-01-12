World Share

Does the European Union Need Its Own Army?

The war in Ukraine is a wakeup call for Europe and the future of its security. While military budgets worldwide rose by 3.7%, Europe saw an increase of 13% in 2022. A sizeable portion of that spending went to support Ukraine in its defence against Russia. But as the US shows signs of war fatigue, the idea of creating a unified European military has resurfaced. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani recently called for the establishment of an EU army. He cited ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, arguing that given the power of countries like the US, India, Russia and China, the EU must have its own military force. Tajani also criticised the EU's leadership structure, saying a single presidency system would help streamline decision-making. French President Emmanuel Macron had made similar calls for the EU to rethink its strategic autonomy away from the US. But Russia was quick to respond to Tajani’s latest statement, expressing skepticism that such a goal could be accomplished. Is the EU ready to build its own military force, or are divisions within the bloc too great to overcome? Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Stuart Crawford Defence Analyst Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council