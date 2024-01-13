POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China says its reunification with Taiwan still 'inevitable'
03:47
World
China says its reunification with Taiwan still 'inevitable'
Ross Feingold who is Asia political risk analyst is talking about the Taiwan election. Lai Cheng- te wins Taiwan's presidential elections making a democratic milestone for his party that has now won three straight. But what does his victory mean for the relationship between Taiwan and China and how will the US engage with the new Taiwanese president? These are the questions that Ross Feingold answers.
January 13, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?