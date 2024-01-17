World Share

Can Ecuador put an end to years of escalating crime and instability?

Two months after a snap election ushered in Ecuador's youngest president, the world is rattled by a surge in violence. Days of turmoil reached a climax with a televised attack in the commercial hub of Guayaquil. President Daniel Noboa promptly declared a state of emergency, but can he effectively stem the tide of escalating crime and instability that has plagued the nation for years? In the first part of the show, we discuss the recent shocking violence with the former vice president of Ecuador. In the second part of the show, we broaden the conversation with our other panelists to explore potential strategies for Ecuador to quell persistent crime and instability. Guests: Otto Sonnenholzner Former Vice President of Ecuador Esteban Ron Castro Dean at SEK University of Ecuador Manuela Picq Professor at Universidad San Francisco de Quito Matthew Carpenter-Arevalo Writer