Hamas: One box of medicine for hostages, 1,000 for Gazans
02:31
World
Hamas: One box of medicine for hostages, 1,000 for Gazans
Trucks carrying lifesaving aid have entered Gaza for the first time in days. The convoy is part of a deal brokered by Qatar and France, that also includes medicines for hostages held by Hamas. The UN insists aid is critical for those inside Gaza where it says the largest humanitarian crisis in the world is unfolding. Israeli airstrikes continue, with latest killing at least 19 Palestinians, including children, in Rafah. Shoaib Hasan reports.
January 18, 2024
