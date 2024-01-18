World Share

Israeli court places Palestinian minors under arrest, ignores years of detention in final hearing

Hamza al Taweel and Ahmad al Julani, detained by Israel when they were minors, were placed under house arrest until a ruling was made in their case. However, despite being isolated and denied all freedom of movement for two years, the boys, now adults, were sentenced to prison by an Israeli court, which declined to take into account the years they spent under house arrest. #Jerusalem