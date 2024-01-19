POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Does Netanyahu want to keep Israel’s war on Gaza running for his political future?
06:21
World
Does Netanyahu want to keep Israel’s war on Gaza running for his political future?
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has very publicly rejected the American position, saying his military will achieve complete victory over Hamas. He's also said there will be no Palestinian state during his leadership, clearly pointing towards a future in which he sees Israel controlling the territory of any future state for Palestinians. Chris Doyle from the Council for Arab-British Understanding explains.
January 19, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?