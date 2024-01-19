World Share

Uganda hosts 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Kampala

The 19th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, also known as NAM, has kicked off in Uganda, with global conflicts and climate change at the top of the agenda. NAM is the largest association of nations after the UN, and was to bring together third world countries, and give them a platform to push interests that don't converge with those of the world's largest powers. The summit's relevance has grown as its members catch up economically and technologically with the global north but its an increasingly precarious balancing act is as major divides re-emerge. Shoaib Hasan reports