POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US professor says facing death threats over pro-Palestine advocacy
01:04
World
US professor says facing death threats over pro-Palestine advocacy
He has been labelled as the “most dangerous professor in America” by the Canary Mission, a Zionist group in the US. Hatem Bazian, lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, says he has received life threats, harassment and insults in the past few months. He tells TRT World that one of his employees working with American Muslims for Palestine received a gunshot in her car window.
January 20, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?