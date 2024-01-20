POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Falcon 9 rocket launched 4-person crew on Thursday
Türkiye's first-ever space traveller Alper Gezeravci has docked at the International Space Station. Gezeravci flew to space on Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Now he'll conduct numerous scientific experiments prepared by Turkish universities and research institutes. Dr. Ayşegül Tümer, Postdoctoral Researcher from MIT Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, from Cambridge, MA, joined our show and said this: "I have the privilege to get acquainted with astronaut Alper Gezeravci and I like to say that we send a wonderful human being out there . He will stay at the international space station for 14 days and conduct 13 science experiments that was designed by Turkish scientists. This will place Türkiye in the micro gravity research literature. The crew altogether in the span of 14 days will conduct 230 science experiments at the ISS. And astronaut Alper Gezeravci, with no doubt, will lead with example inside and outside of Türkiye with his strength, determination and humility. The whole country is at a state of euphoria, despite the difficult situations where, facing in the country and the region. This momentum we created will ignite curiosity, encouragement in the young generation on whom we encore our hopes and future. I joined a live show during the docking that was watched across the country today. We also took comments from the young people in the audience and now they say I’m going to become an astronaut."
January 20, 2024
