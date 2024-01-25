POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army targets UN centre sheltering thousands in Gaza
02:43
World
Israeli army targets UN centre sheltering thousands in Gaza
The United States says it deplores an Israeli attack on a UN training centre in southern Gaza. The facility in Khan Younis is being used as a shelter, but Israeli tank fire has killed at least nine people and left dozens injured. The Israeli army says its operation in Gaza's second biggest city is the last large-scale ground assault before a move to what it calls lower-intensity operations. The Israelis have said that before. They've reached the gates of the three main hospitals in Khan Younis, trapping thousands of sheltering civilians. Andy Roesgen reports.
January 25, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?