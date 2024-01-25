POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is the Gaza war expanding?
Is the Gaza war expanding?
Since the war in Gaza started, many have worried it would spark a larger regional conflict. While that has not happened - at least not yet - other armed actors are being drawn in. So what does this escalation mean and where will it end? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Iranian American Academic and Political Analyst Elisabeth Braw Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Martin Smith Senior Lecturer in Defence at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
January 25, 2024
