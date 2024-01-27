World Share

Arab-American leaders in Michigan reject Biden visit over Gaza

Arab-American leaders in Michigan say they have rejected a proposed visit by President Joe Biden as his administration continues to bankroll Israel's war on Gaza. Biden's campaign manager Julie Rodriguez was told on Friday in the city of Dearborn that the largest Arab-American community in the country will not convene a meeting with her. She was also warned that it's likely Biden will never win back this voting bloc, given the scope and scale of the devastation in Gaza. Yasmin El-Sabawai reports.