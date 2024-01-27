World Share

Israeli strikes intensify in Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis

The Palestine Red Crescent Society says 7,000 displaced Palestinians taking refuge at al Amal hospital in southern Gaza, are under threat. The medical group says it's the sixth consecutive day of attacks by Israeli forces within the vicinity of the building. Also in the south of the enclave, the now largest partially functioning medical facility, Nasser Hospital, has been plunged into darkness after power was cut off. Ilyas Avci reports.