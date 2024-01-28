POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US troops killed in Jordan near Syria border
Several US Army troops have been killed, and dozens more injured in a drone attack on a US outpost in Jordan- near the Syrian border. They were the first US fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, increasing the risk of escalation. Daoud Kuttab, Middle East Analyst and columnist with Almonitor.com, from Amman joins us and talks about the clarity of the location, who is behind the attack, what kind of reprisals he expects from the US and what this means for the regional escalation of tensions.
January 28, 2024
