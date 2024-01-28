POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have withdrawn from ECOWAS
World
Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have withdrawn from the Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS. The junta-led countries are citing sanctions for their decision. The countries said in a joint televised statement that ECOWAS has become a threat to its member states and their people. Tensions hightened between the three regimes and the bloc after military coups took place in Niger last July, Burkina Faso in 2022 and Mali in 2020. Olawale Ismail is a Senior Lecturer at the African Leadership Centre, King's College London, talks about the intention of these countries, and answers the question of what ECOWAS is without these three countries.
January 28, 2024
