What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Can Palestinian football help spotlight the Gaza conflict?

Sporting bodies want you to believe that football and politics don’t mix. But when tens of thousands of innocent people are being killed - that’s impossible to ignore. Who are the football clubs and players standing up and giving voice to the people of Gaza? Guests: Leyla Hamed Football Journalist Mohammad Dajani Palestinian Football Performance Coach at AFC Ajax Yousef Alhelou Freelance Palestinian Journalist