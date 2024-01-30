World Share

Biden Blames Iran For a Drone Attack That Killed Three American Soldiers in Jordan

The fallout from Israel's war in Gaza has reached its latest country. A drone attack on an American base in Jordan has killed three US soldiers and injured dozens. An umbrella group of militias in Iraq known as the Islamic Resistance have claimed responsibility for the attack. But US President Joe Biden blamed Iran and vowed to retaliate. The base in Jordan, near the Iraqi and Syrian borders, had about 350 US soldiers at the time of the strike, and was used as a supply hub for US operations in Syria. Iran denied any links to the attack and claimed the US was responsible for rising tensions. The drone strike in Jordan follows a series of growing attacks across the region, since Israel launched its assault on Hamas in response to the October 7 border attacks. Houthi rebels have targeted commercial ships in the Red Sea in support of Gaza, which has led to retaliatory strikes from the US and UK. Iran also carried out strikes in Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan after twin bombings left dozens dead in its city of Kerman earlier this month.