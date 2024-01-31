POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French farmers continue to protest against government policies
01:43
World
French farmers continue to protest against government policies
French police have arrested 79 farmers after they broke into a Paris market. The crackdown comes as convoys of tractors edge ever-closer to the capital and other cities. The demonstrations are showing no sign of letting-up, with thousands of farmers ignoring police warnings not to cross government red lines. The protesters are angry over rising costs and Ukrainian grain imports. Lape Olarinoye has more.
January 31, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?