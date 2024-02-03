World Share

Catalonia cuts agricultural water use by 80% amid drought

Spain’s north-eastern region of Catalonia continues to battle with its worst drought on record. And after more than a thousand days of drought, the Catalan government has formally announced a state of emergency, extending water restrictions to Barcelona and the surrounding region. Up to 6 million residents are now facing tighter restrictions after three years of limited rainfall. Lape Olarinoye reports.