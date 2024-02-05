February 5, 2024
03:00
03:00
More Videos
Israeli government faces rift as deal with Hamas nears
Tension is ramping up inside Israel's government amid rumours of an imminent deal with Hamas. There is deep division among Israeli officials on any deal that includes a permanent ceasefire, and will lead to the release of Palestinian prisoners. Reports also suggest relations between the embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the US President Joe Biden are worsening. Mohammad Al-Kassim reports.
More Videos