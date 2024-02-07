POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why Are Germans Flocking to Montenegro?
07:13
World
Why Are Germans Flocking to Montenegro?
Pollution, together with severe economic challenges has led to a grim outlook in the Balkans, especially for young people. This has led to a brain drain of young talent through mass emigration. But there is also another growing trend in the opposite direction. Germans are relocating to places like Montenegro to search for something that is becoming more and more difficult to find in the EU - a lower cost of living. Mirjana Miladinovic reports. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
February 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?